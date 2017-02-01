Paraprofessional Recognition Week



Lake Benton Elementary School is served by nine paraprofessionals. Pictured from left to right are Mary Nordmeyer, Cindy Nielsen, Bethany Jorgensen, Pat Krog, Nancy Spiering, Brandy Morris, Jessica Gums and Brian Malady. Not pictured is Sandra Dahl, who serves as the school librarian.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

A paraprofessional, also known as a para, provides assis­tance to teachers and students in and out of the classroom. Most often, they are assigned to help with one or two spe­cific students, but some paras also serve as a general teacher’s aide, assisting all students in the class. Minnesota Governor Day­ton has proclaimed the week of Jan. 23 through Jan. 27 as Para­professional Recognition Week.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.