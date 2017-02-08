Pastor Dave Furno installed at St. John’s Lutheran Church Sunday



Pastor David Furno was recently installed as pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake Benton and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Pipestone. Pictured are Pastor Furno and his wife Linda at the reception for his installation at St. John’s.

By Shelly Finzen

St. John’sLutheranChurch installed Pastor David Furno as their permanent pastor on Sunday, Jan. 29. Recently, the Valley Journal had the chance to chat with Pastor Furno about his roots and plans for the future.

Born and raised in Wis­consin, Furno was baptized at Christ Lutheran Church (WELS) in Big Band, Wiscon­sin. He was confirmed into the faith at Faith Lutheran Church of St. Petersburg, Florida, his home church from the age of four.

