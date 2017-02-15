Questions asked about police department at first all-city meeting



Community members asked questions and shared concerns at the first All-City Meeting last Wednesday evening. The next meeting will be tonight, 7 p.m. at the Community Center.

By Shelly Finzen

The City of Lake Benton’s citizens and council members met last Wednesday evening to discuss whether or not the community wants to keep a local police force or lease police coverage from Lincoln County.

Mayor Worth asked if the proposal presented was negotiable. Meester replied that “those would be a ballpark number. They are dependent upon the county board’s decision to follow through.” The numbers presented were based on the current contract between Lincoln County and the City of Hendricks for police coverage.

