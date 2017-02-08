Sportsman’s ice fishing tourney bigger every year



Lake Benton looked more like a parking lot or a campground than a lake during the 2017 Ice Fishing Tournament.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

In its third year, the annual Lake Benton Sportsman’s Ice Fishing Tournament has grown again. Not only did more people register for the event in 2017, the prize payouts were larger as well.

According to event coordi­nator Matt Eickhoff, “Our first year we had about 100 people out.” The 2016 numbers were 270 participants. This year, there were 347 people regis­tered, as well as 95 kids who participated.

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.