The Curt Show: A new take on classic comedy presented
February 15, 2017
Lake Benton Elementary School students enjoyed the production of “The Curt Show” last Wednesday.
By Shelly Finzen
The staff and students of Lake Benton Elementary School recently had a treat. “The Curt Show,” produced by Dakota Assemblies out of Perham, was at the school to give a presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The gym filled with laughter as Curt, a one-man-show, performed feats of balance, timing, and tricks while he told jokes and made hilarious (but appropriate) comments.
