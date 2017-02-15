The Curt Show: A new take on classic comedy presented



Lake Benton Elementary School students enjoyed the production of “The Curt Show” last Wednesday.

By Shelly Finzen

The staff and students of Lake Benton Elemen­tary School recently had a treat. “The Curt Show,” produced by Dakota As­semblies out of Perham, was at the school to give a presentation on Wednes­day, Feb. 8. The gym filled with laughter as Curt, a one-man-show, per­formed feats of balance, timing, and tricks while he told jokes and made hilarious (but appropri­ate) comments.

