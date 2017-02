The four-year-old preschoolers held a wedding ceremony last week, to help the letter Q marry the letter U. Pictured are Brooklyn Demuth, Kaydence Marenger, Mya Rochel, Macy Nordmeyer, Hadley Fruechte, Wacey Weber, Brody Eickhoff, Jacob Haack and Clifford Rupp.

Filed under Community, School Comments Off