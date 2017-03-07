7th-8th grade boys win Warren Rozell Basketball Jamboree



The Elkton-Lake Benton boys’ seventh grade team— from left to right in front are Lane Thompson, Aiden Erickson, Miles Harming, Riley Hunter and Logan Kuehl; in back are Brody Bales, Jack Hemmen, Tyler Jurrens, Isaac Jaacks, Cameron Lorden and Coach Tal Farnam.

By Nancy Mulder

The Elkton-Lake Benton seventh and eighth grade boys basketball teams travelled to Warner, South Dakota to the annual Warren Rozell Basketball Jamboree on Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4.

The Elkton-Lake Benton seventh grade boys won all three of their games.

The Elkton-Lake Benton boys’ eighth grade team—from left to right in front are Aiden Erickson, Miles Harming, Marcus Harming and Ryan Smallfield; in back are Matthew Nibbe, Bill Neill, Mason Gaumer, Donovan Mertens, Corey Jurens and Coach Tal Farnam.