A touch of Broadway at Opera House



The 11th annual Broadway Meets Lake Benton show was presented at the Lake Benton Opera House over the weekend. Pictured top: The cast performs “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast.” From left—Graham Dinnel of Lake Benton, Gabby Thooft of Tyler, Annalise Estey of Balaton, Pastor Stephen Rasmusson of Marshall, Eric Fish of Lake Benton, Joseph Cheadle of Ivanhoe (front and center), Tom Schmitt of Porter, Alexis Christensen of Lake Benton, Emilirose Rasmusson of Ivanhoe, Paula Nemes of Marshall, Julia Nilles of Ruth­ton, Lacey Barke of Arco, Aubree Cheadle of Ivanhoe and Lauren Johnson of Florence. Pictured above: Gabby Thooft sings “Feed the Birds” from “Mary Pop­pins” and Lauren Johnson accompanies Lacey Barke on the song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

