Acting Police Chief receives raise



Acting Police Chief Tony Sievert

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, due to the Presidents Day holiday. All council members were present, as well as City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen and three guests. No one spoke during the Open Forum. The minutes of the Feb. 6 meeting were reviewed and approved as written. The claims against the city were approved as presented.

Library Director Shelly Finzen presented a list of goals the Lake Benton Public Library hopes to achieve during 2017…

