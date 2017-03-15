Breakfast, the most important meal of the day at LB Elementary



The Lake Benton Elementary School serves breakfast every morning. Dakota Olson starts each day with breakfast.

By Shelly Finzen

This past week, March 6 – 10 was named National School Breakfast Week. To learn more about how the Lake Benton Elementary School meets the breakfast needs of its students, the Valley Journal took some time to talk with Teresa Bunkers, Head Cook.

The adage is that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Bunkers agrees; she said, “For little kids, they do better, test-wise, if they’ve had something to eat. If you’re tired and hungry, you can’t think, much less do anything else.” Principal Dale Weegman concurs. He explained that a child who is thinking about how hungry he or she is cannot focus on schoolwork.

