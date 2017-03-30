Carl Burk, a Lake Benton advocate



Carl Burk

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Lake Benton has been home to strong leaders throughout its long history, but not all of them have been as advocating as Carl and JoAn Burk. Carl celebrated his 75th birthday this past Sunday, and special recognition was given to him at the Lake Benton Area Foundation’s Gala as one of Lake Benton’s strongest advocates. Recently, the Valley Journal had the chance to speak to JoAn Burk, Carl’s wife of nearly 50 years, to learn about what drove Carl to love this town so much.

Carl, the youngest of four children, was born to Alvina and Julius Burk in 1942…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.