City working on local deer problem



Mayor Bob Worth signed a proclamation designating March 7 as a Day of Action to End Domestic Violence.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday evening. All trustees were present, as well as City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen and Acting Police Chief Tony Sievert. No one spoke at the open forum. The minutes of the Feb. 21 meeting were reviewed and approved. The claims against the city were discussed and approved.

Acting Police Chief Sievert presented the police report for the month of February. During his report, Sievert reminded the council that when the weather warms up, petty crime increases…

Representatives from the Minnesota Zoo and the Nature Conservancy were on hand to present on conservation programs available in the Lake Benton region.