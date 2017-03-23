Council discusses Sunday liquor laws, law enforcement for celebrations

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday evening. All Trustees, as well as Mayor Bob Worth and City Clerk/Administrator Eileen Christensen were present.

The meeting began with an Open Forum. Garret Petersen spoke concerning large campers and boats that have gotten stuck on the dead end of Lakeview Street. He asked if a sign indicating that the street is not a through street could be installed. Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper responded that there is supposed to already be a sign there. Apparently, according to Petersen, the sign is missing. The council responded that they would take care of the situation.

