Deanna Jordahl
Deanna Jordahl, age 77 of rural Canby, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 5. Memorial services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10 at Garfield Lutheran Church. Rev. Bruce Bringle officiated at the service.
Special music was provided by Jane Stoks, organist, and Jon Wager, soloist. The honorary urnbearers were her grandchildren— Easton and Jalynn Popma, Dalton and Dylan Palmer, Kaia Jordahl, and Blake and Sydney DeVries. Burial was in the Garfield Lutheran Cemetery.
Deanna Darlene Hanson was born Feb. 25, 1940 in Canby to LeRoy and Thelma (Hinneberg) Hanson. Deanna was baptized at Florida Lutheran Church. She was confirmed at Garfield Lutheran Church in 1954. She attended country school near her home and graduated from Madison High School in 1958. She attended Teachers Training in Fergus Falls and received her Bachelor’s Degree from Moorhead State University.
Deanna was united in marriage on Aug. 20, 1966 to Roger Jordahl at Garfield Lutheran Church. To this union three children were born. She supported her kids in anything they chose to try—including music, athletics and outdoor activities. The family enjoyed life on the farm together. Deanna appreciated all aspects of farm life and was especially fond of the family’s many pets— furry and feathered.
Deanna loved children and the privilege of teaching them. She taught at a country school in Garfield Township and spent the rest of her 40-year education career at Dawson-Boyd Elementary School. She enjoyed reminiscing about her former students and sharing stories of the joy they brought her.
Deanna loved her children and grandchildren. She always encouraged them to try new things and to stick with them—once you started something you didn’t quit. She found pleasure in playing and listening to music. She enjoyed playing cards and games with family and neighbors, drinking coffee, going to car races throughout Minnesota, going on vacations with Roger and the kids and reading newspapers from the area (especially the high school sports write-ups). She was very active in Garfield Church throughout her life— she was an accompanist, Sunday School and Bible School teacher, served on the Church Council and participated in WELCA. She had just finished serving as WELCA Secretary.
Deanna is survived by her three children—Jeri (Terry) Popma of Dawson, Mark (Christin) Jordahl of Madison, and Janell (Mike) DeVries of Lake Benton; seven grandchildren— Easton and Jalynn Popma, Dalton and Dylan Palmer, Kaia Jordahl, and Blake and Sydney DeVries; and many relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents LeRoy and Thelma Hanson, and the love of her life, Roger, in 1998. Blessed be her memory.