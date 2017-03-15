Feb. 25, 1940 – March 5, 2017

Deanna Jordahl, age 77 of rural Canby, passed away at her home on Sun­day, March 5. Memorial services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10 at Garfield Lutheran Church. Rev. Bruce Bringle offici­ated at the service.

Special music was pro­vided by Jane Stoks, organ­ist, and Jon Wager, soloist. The honorary urnbearers were her grandchildren— Easton and Jalynn Popma, Dalton and Dylan Palmer, Kaia Jordahl, and Blake and Sydney DeVries. Buri­al was in the Garfield Lu­theran Cemetery.

Deanna Darlene Hanson was born Feb. 25, 1940 in Canby to LeRoy and Thel­ma (Hinneberg) Hanson. Deanna was baptized at Florida Lutheran Church. She was confirmed at Gar­field Lutheran Church in 1954. She attended coun­try school near her home and graduated from Madi­son High School in 1958. She attended Teachers Training in Fergus Falls and received her Bach­elor’s Degree from Moor­head State University.

Deanna was united in marriage on Aug. 20, 1966 to Roger Jordahl at Gar­field Lutheran Church. To this union three children were born. She supported her kids in anything they chose to try—including music, athletics and out­door activities. The family enjoyed life on the farm together. Deanna appreci­ated all aspects of farm life and was especially fond of the family’s many pets— furry and feathered.

Deanna loved children and the privilege of teach­ing them. She taught at a country school in Garfield Township and spent the rest of her 40-year edu­cation career at Dawson-Boyd Elementary School. She enjoyed reminiscing about her former students and sharing stories of the joy they brought her.

Deanna loved her chil­dren and grandchildren. She always encouraged them to try new things and to stick with them—once you started something you didn’t quit. She found plea­sure in playing and listen­ing to music. She enjoyed playing cards and games with family and neighbors, drinking coffee, going to car races throughout Min­nesota, going on vacations with Roger and the kids and reading newspapers from the area (especially the high school sports write-ups). She was very active in Garfield Church throughout her life— she was an accompanist, Sunday School and Bible School teacher, served on the Church Council and participated in WELCA. She had just finished serv­ing as WELCA Secretary.

Deanna is survived by her three children—Jeri (Terry) Popma of Dawson, Mark (Christin) Jordahl of Madison, and Janell (Mike) DeVries of Lake Benton; seven grandchildren— Easton and Jalynn Popma, Dalton and Dylan Palmer, Kaia Jordahl, and Blake and Sydney DeVries; and many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Le­Roy and Thelma Hanson, and the love of her life, Roger, in 1998. Blessed be her memory.