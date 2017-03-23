E-LB students selected for Dakota Valley Conference teams

March 23, 2017

E-LB DVC Boys 2017 (2)
Pictured left to right are Grant DeRuyter, Cole DeRuyter and Devin Sopko. Grant and Cole were selected as Second Team All-DVC. Devin received Honorable Mention.-Photo courtesy of the Elkton Record

E-LB DVC Girls 2017 (2)
Pictured left to right are Samantha Schindler, Rachel Hegerfeld and Callie Otkin. Rachel and Callie were selected for First Team All-DVC and Samantha received Honorable Mention.-Photo courtesy of the Elkton Record

