E-LB students selected for Dakota Valley Conference teams
March 23, 2017
Pictured left to right are Grant DeRuyter, Cole DeRuyter and Devin Sopko. Grant and Cole were selected as Second Team All-DVC. Devin received Honorable Mention.-Photo courtesy of the Elkton Record
Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off
Pictured left to right are Samantha Schindler, Rachel Hegerfeld and Callie Otkin. Rachel and Callie were selected for First Team All-DVC and Samantha received Honorable Mention.-Photo courtesy of the Elkton Record