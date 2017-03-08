Elks end season in second round of basketball playoffs
Elkton-Lake Benton senior No. 22 Cole DeRuyter goes up for a shot during the second round of District boys’ basketball against Chester Area in Chester, South Dakota last week.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
After an up and down season, the E-LB Elks ended their 2016-2017 season on Feb. 28 when they were defeated by the Chester Area School Flyers, 62-42, during the second round of the District Playoffs. The Elks’ season ended with a record of 7-13.
Cole DeRuyter led the team in scoring with 16 points…
Cole DeRuyter led the team in scoring with 16 points…

For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.