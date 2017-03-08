Elks end season in second round of basketball playoffs



Elkton-Lake Benton senior No. 22 Cole DeRuyter goes up for a shot during the second round of District boys’ basketball against Chester Area in Chester, South Dakota last week.

By Shelly Finzen

After an up and down season, the E-LB Elks end­ed their 2016-2017 season on Feb. 28 when they were defeated by the Chester Area School Flyers, 62-42, during the second round of the District Playoffs. The Elks’ season ended with a record of 7-13.

Cole DeRuyter led the team in scoring with 16 points…

