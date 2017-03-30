Final Lions breakfast of the season to benefit the Laneys
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton Lions Club will sponsor one more pancake benefit breakfast this season. Their last breakfast, taking place on April 2, will sponsor a local family who has not been in Lake Benton for very long, but is quickly learning how wonderful and supporting a community Lake Benton can be.
In February of this year, Brandon Laney was diagnosed with Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumor (MPNST), which is a rare form of genetic sarcoma. Brandon explained, “It’s a very rare form of sarcoma. The rarity of it prompted us to seek treatment from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.” According to Brandon’s wife LaTessa, he began chemotherapy March 13 at Avera in Sioux Falls. “He has two kinds of chemo, ‘red devil’ (adriamycin) and Ifosfamide, which has to be taken with Mesna to protect his bladder,” LaTessa said.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off