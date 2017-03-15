Francis Spiczka, Jr.

Jan. 6, 1944 – April 10, 2016

Memorial Mass of Chris­tian Burial for Francis “Frank” Spiczka, Jr., age 72 of Tyler, will be Saturday, March 18, 10:30 a.m. at St. Dionysius Catholic Church in Tyler. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass, all at St Dionysius Catholic Church. Interment will be at St. Dionysius Catholic Cemetery in Tyler. He died Sunday, April 10, 2016 at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.

Arrangements are pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Send on-line condolences at www. hartquistfuneral.com.

Francis Valerian Spiczka, Jr. was born to Frank Stan­ley and Mathilda Veronica (Niedzielski) Spiczka on Jan. 6, 1944 in Gilman. On Feb. 13, 1965 Frank and Karen Bitterman were united in marriage at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Frank is survived by his wife Karen of Tyler; four children—Carol Alexander of Tyler, Ruth (Matt) Pear­son of Front Royal, Virginia, Brenda Brown of Spearfish, South Dakota, and Stanley (Sandy) Spiczka of Front Royal, Virginia; nine grand­children; one great-grand­son; five sisters—Mary Ann (Jim) Wegrzyn, Delo­res (Matt) Shifflet, Kathline Stearns, Celestine (Bob) Beckius, and Rosella (Pete) Roeser; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandson Nicholas, his parents, brothers Benedict and Harry Spiczka, and sis­ter Lorraine Schaffer.