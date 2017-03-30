Gala sees mounted heads, a wedding proposal, and more fun



Lake Benton Elementary School was represented by staff, administration, and spouses. Pictured as mounted trophies and big game hunters are, from left to right in front, paraprofessional Jessica Gums as a unicorn, Principal Dale Weegman as a triceratops, assistant cook and custodian Dawn Dykstra as a zebra, and Donnita Bennett as a giraffe; in back are Josh Gums as Big Game Hunter Josh, Lise’ Weegman as Bessie the Cow (who was accidentally shot during the season opener), Todd Dykstra as a big horn sheep, and Head Custodian Steve Bennett as Big Game Hunter Stevo.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

On Saturday, March 25, advocates of the City of Lake Benton gathered for an evening of game show fun and games. The tenth annual Lake Benton Area Foundation, (LBAF) Gala was held at the Center Post, formerly the Lake Benton American Legion, in an ef­fort to raise funds for the foundation. The theme for 2017 was game shows, and, in the tradition of popular game shows, cash, prizes, and craziness could be found throughout the evening.

The evening was orga­nized by Janet Kuhn, Pam Veire, and Teresa and Bill Bunkers, with the help of several others. Margo Sik emceed the event and Development Services In­corporated’s (DSI) Vince Robinson played the game show host. In the spirit of the theme, many of the at­tendees came dressed in costumes…

