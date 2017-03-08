Introducing Lake Benton Acting Police Chief Tony Sievert



Officer Tony Sievert began his duties as Acting Police Chief in December.

By Shelly Finzen

With the resignation of Acting Police Chief Anthony Anderson, Lake Benton Officer Tony Sievert was appointed Acting Police Chief on Dec. 19, 2016. When Police Chief Thor Tollefson resigned in January, Sievert’s APC position became more long-term. The Valley Journal took the time to talk with Sievert recently about his personal life, his position, and the challenges he sees on the horizon.

Tony Sievert has been married to Casey since May 2015. They have three children, Kainen, Tucker and Oakley, and a Vizsla dog named Ruby. The family lives in Pipestone and enjoys spending time outdoors together, especially hunting, fishing and sport-shooting. Both Tony and Casey are volunteer DNR certified firearms instructors. They also coach YMCA youth t-ball in the summer.

