Junior Elks played hard in 2017 season



E-LB Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Team — from left to right in front are Brooklyn Nielsen, Hannah Krog, Julia Drietz and Jesse Busselman; in the middle are Ashley Skeels, Sophia Lemke, Dallas Lytle and Makayla Neill; and in back are Rachel Colgrove, Aubrey Wirth, Marie Robbins, Abigail Hach and Coach Dan Robbins.



E-LB Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Team — from left to right in front are Alexander Landsman, Matthew Nibbe, Billy Stuefen, Taryn Krog, Jacob Miller and Brayden Nielsen; in back are Coach Mark Harming, Daniel Nelson, AJ Busselman, Marcus Harming, Bryson Sik, Grant Colgrove, Caleb Wiskur and Dylan Kuehl.

The E-LB Junior Varsity basketball season ended with the teams playing hard and learning new skills.