Lake Benton Elementary hosts Ag Awareness Day
March 30, 2017
Brian and Kim Fruechte of Verdi teach the students about biodegradable products that come from soybeans.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
On Wednesday, March 22, the Lake Benton Elementary gymnasium hosted Ag Awareness Day, sponsored by the Lincoln County Farm Bureau and the Lyon County Corn and Soybean Growers. Nine stations taught students from three area school districts about nine different elements of agriculture.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.
Filed under Community, School | Comments Off
Glenn Krog and Jim Kallemeyn taught students about raising elk and bison. Kallemeyn raised bison on a farm outside of Lake Benton for several years and now raises elk.