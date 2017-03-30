Lake Benton Elementary hosts Ag Awareness Day



Brian and Kim Fruechte of Verdi teach the students about biodegradable products that come from soybeans.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

On Wednesday, March 22, the Lake Benton El­ementary gymnasium hosted Ag Awareness Day, sponsored by the Lincoln County Farm Bureau and the Lyon County Corn and Soybean Growers. Nine stations taught students from three area school districts about nine dif­ferent elements of agri­culture.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



Glenn Krog and Jim Kallemeyn taught students about raising elk and bison. Kallemeyn raised bison on a farm outside of Lake Benton for several years and now raises elk.