Lake Benton School approves contracts



Principal Dale Weegman

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton School Board met for their regu­lar meeting on Wednes­day, March 15. Janell DeVries was absent. Other board members, as well as Superintendent Luther Onken and Principal Dale Weegman, were in atten­dance. Guests included sixth grade teacher Kelli Larson.

The minutes of the Feb. 15 meeting were reviewed and approved. The claims against the school total­ing $188,262.80 were dis­cussed and approved.

