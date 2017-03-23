Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club serves up rare meats and treats



The annual Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club Wild Game Feed hosted nearly 300 people, who enjoyed a varied menu of wild game and fish.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The annual Lake Ben­ton Sportsman’s Club Wild Game Feed took place Saturday, March 18 at the Center Post. Nearly 300 guests enjoyed a meal that included perch stew, pheasant and rice soup, venison, bear, wild rice, potato salad, northern pike and dressing, elk, buffalo, wild boar, turkey, duck, goose, chislic, and Rocky Mountain oysters. As this reporter can at­test, the room was filled with heavenly scents that made mouths water.

