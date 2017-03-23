Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club serves up rare meats and treats
March 23, 2017
The annual Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club Wild Game Feed hosted nearly 300 people, who enjoyed a varied menu of wild game and fish.
By Shelly Finzen
The annual Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club Wild Game Feed took place Saturday, March 18 at the Center Post. Nearly 300 guests enjoyed a meal that included perch stew, pheasant and rice soup, venison, bear, wild rice, potato salad, northern pike and dressing, elk, buffalo, wild boar, turkey, duck, goose, chislic, and Rocky Mountain oysters. As this reporter can attest, the room was filled with heavenly scents that made mouths water.
