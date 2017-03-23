Lake Benton: Working and growing together



Mayor Bob Worth invites the community to participate in a community forum night on April 6.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Sustainability of anything requires a plan for the future. Just like a successful business creates a long-term business plan, a successful city should do the same. The City of Lake Benton is taking steps in the right direction. The City of Lake Benton is hosting a meal and brainstorming session for the entire community to participate in. Mayor Bob Worth announced, “We are going to be proactive and want to see this town move forward.”

In a recent chat with the Valley Journal, Mayor Worth stated, “It’s an exciting time in Lake Benton. There is a lot going on here.”..

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.