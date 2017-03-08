Local SMSU students among those performing at Carnegie Hall



The Southwest Minnesota State University Chorale prepares for their trip to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall on March 20.

Dr. Stephen Kingsbury, Director of Chorale Activities at SMSU, shared this message on the Carnegie Hall Tour Farewell Concert presented by the SMSU Chorale.

“Tonight’s performance (Thursday, March 2) has been over five years in the making. Over the last several years, the SMSU Chorale has cemented its reputation as one of the premier collegiate choral ensembles in the region…

