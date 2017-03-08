Lorraine Knudsen
Lorraine Knudsen, age 91 of Owatonna, formerly of Tyler, passed away Saturday, March 4, at Traditions in Owatonna.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 10 at Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Burial is in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be placed at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Tyler Area Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Lorraine Knudsen was born June 4, 1925 in Lake Benton to Tom and Luella (Sears) Blaine. She attended Lake Benton Public School. On Nov. 11, 1946 she was united in marriage to Mervil Knudsen in Ruthton. They lived in Lake Benton, then in Vancouver, Washington for a short time before returning to the Tyler area.
Lorraine is survived by her son David (Carol) Knudsen; grandchildren Keri Knudsen, Sheila (Knudsen) Sims, Michael Knudsen, Brian Seid, Jessica (Seid) Woodruff, Melissa (Seid) Parkinson, Brandi (Sharp) Vieths and Renae Sharp; great-grandchildren Abby and Austin Sims, Clara and Kyle Woodruff, Gabrielle, Sophia and Makenna Parkison, Olivia, Tucker and Finnigan Vieths, Devan Swerman, and Maryn and Makenzie Seid; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mervil, daughters Mary Lou Seid and Cindy Sharp, two brothers, and one sister.