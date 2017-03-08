June 4, 1925 – March 4, 2017

Lorraine Knudsen, age 91 of Owatonna, formerly of Tyler, passed away Sat­urday, March 4, at Tradi­tions in Owatonna.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 10 at Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Burial is in the church cem­etery. Online condolences may be placed at www.ste­phensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Tyler Area Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lorraine Knudsen was born June 4, 1925 in Lake Benton to Tom and Lu­ella (Sears) Blaine. She at­tended Lake Benton Public School. On Nov. 11, 1946 she was united in mar­riage to Mervil Knudsen in Ruthton. They lived in Lake Benton, then in Van­couver, Washington for a short time before return­ing to the Tyler area.

Lorraine is survived by her son David (Carol) Knudsen; grandchildren Keri Knudsen, Sheila (Knudsen) Sims, Michael Knudsen, Brian Seid, Jes­sica (Seid) Woodruff, Me­lissa (Seid) Parkinson, Brandi (Sharp) Vieths and Renae Sharp; great-grand­children Abby and Austin Sims, Clara and Kyle Wood­ruff, Gabrielle, Sophia and Makenna Parkison, Ol­ivia, Tucker and Finnigan Vieths, Devan Swerman, and Maryn and Makenzie Seid; and many other rela­tives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, hus­band Mervil, daughters Mary Lou Seid and Cindy Sharp, two brothers, and one sister.