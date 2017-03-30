Sept. 21,1926 – March 23,2017

Memorial services for Marion Johnson, age 90 of Lake Benton, formerly of West St. Paul, will be Wednesday, March 29, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Lake Benton. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Balaton.

She died at her Lake Benton home on Thursday, March 23.

Arrangements are pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. Send on-line condolences at www.hartquistfuneral.com.

Marion Elizabeth John­son was born Sept. 21, 1926 to Chris and Augusta (Greenfield) Johnson in Balaton. She was bap­tized and later confirmed at the Methodist Church in Balaton. She attended school there and gradu­ated from Balaton High School in 1944. She at­tended the University of Minnesota for her General Nursing Degree and be­came a Registered Nurse in 1948, later adding a BS in Nursing Education. She worked as a nurse for 39 years at Miller Hospital, which eventually merged and became United Hos­pital, retiring in 1986. In 2015 she moved to Lake Benton to be closer to fam­ily. On Thursday, March 23 Marion died unexpectedly at her Lake Benton home at the age of 90.

Marion was a member of United Methodist Church in Lake Benton. In Minne­apolis she was a member of a Monday afternoon dice-playing group of re­tired coworkers for 25 years. She was an avid reader, loved watching PBS shows, having coffee with her neighbors, going out to eat, and having fam­ily come to visit.

Marion is lovingly re­membered by her neph­ews, Bob (Gail) Worth of Lake Benton and Brad (Judy) French of Two Harbors; her great-nieces and nephews, Lisa School­craft of Scottdale, Georgia, Kris French and son Clay of Johns Creek, Georgia, Jill (Duncan) Angove and their children Nicholas and Abby of Duluth, Geor­gia, Jon (Shanna) Worth and their sons Will and Rob of Lake Benton, and Kim (Pat) Van Sloun and their children Ava, Olivia and Carter of Escondido, California; and other rela­tives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Clifton Johnson, sister Maxine (William) Worth, and niece Connie French.

Blessed be her memory.