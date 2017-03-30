Marion Johnson
Memorial services for Marion Johnson, age 90 of Lake Benton, formerly of West St. Paul, will be Wednesday, March 29, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Lake Benton. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Balaton.
She died at her Lake Benton home on Thursday, March 23.
Arrangements are provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. Send on-line condolences at www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Marion Elizabeth Johnson was born Sept. 21, 1926 to Chris and Augusta (Greenfield) Johnson in Balaton. She was baptized and later confirmed at the Methodist Church in Balaton. She attended school there and graduated from Balaton High School in 1944. She attended the University of Minnesota for her General Nursing Degree and became a Registered Nurse in 1948, later adding a BS in Nursing Education. She worked as a nurse for 39 years at Miller Hospital, which eventually merged and became United Hospital, retiring in 1986. In 2015 she moved to Lake Benton to be closer to family. On Thursday, March 23 Marion died unexpectedly at her Lake Benton home at the age of 90.
Marion was a member of United Methodist Church in Lake Benton. In Minneapolis she was a member of a Monday afternoon dice-playing group of retired coworkers for 25 years. She was an avid reader, loved watching PBS shows, having coffee with her neighbors, going out to eat, and having family come to visit.
Marion is lovingly remembered by her nephews, Bob (Gail) Worth of Lake Benton and Brad (Judy) French of Two Harbors; her great-nieces and nephews, Lisa Schoolcraft of Scottdale, Georgia, Kris French and son Clay of Johns Creek, Georgia, Jill (Duncan) Angove and their children Nicholas and Abby of Duluth, Georgia, Jon (Shanna) Worth and their sons Will and Rob of Lake Benton, and Kim (Pat) Van Sloun and their children Ava, Olivia and Carter of Escondido, California; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Clifton Johnson, sister Maxine (William) Worth, and niece Connie French.
Blessed be her memory.