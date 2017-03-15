Old Man Winter back again



The weekend snowstorm left inches of snow in its wake, from eight inches in Brookings, South Dakota and Lake Benton to 10 inches in Marshall.

By Shelly Finzen

With temperatures ranging from below zero wind chills to nearly 70-degree highs over the last few weeks, most people will agree that this has not been a typical spring. Old Man Winter reared his head again this past weekend, dumping inches of snow across the region.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), snowfall ranged from four inches in Pipestone to 10 inches in Marshall and eight inches in Brookings, South Dakota across into Lake Benton…

