Opera House season begins

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The 11th annual Broad­way Meets Lake Benton show comes to the Lake Benton Opera House this weekend. The show will feature 26 area perform­ers who have appeared in past musicals on the Opera House stage, singing their favorite Broadway songs.

Among the perform­ers will be Tom Schmitt of Porter, who has played some major roles in past productions,…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.