Opera House season begins
March 15, 2017
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The 11th annual Broadway Meets Lake Benton show comes to the Lake Benton Opera House this weekend. The show will feature 26 area performers who have appeared in past musicals on the Opera House stage, singing their favorite Broadway songs.
Among the performers will be Tom Schmitt of Porter, who has played some major roles in past productions,…
