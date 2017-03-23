Pie on Pi Day



Wade Nibbe looks like he enjoyed smashing pie in Principal Dale Weegman’s face during Math Night at Lake Benton School in celebration of Pi Day.

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton Elementary School celebrated March 14, otherwise known as Pi Day, with a fun filled evening of math games and pie. The Lake Benton Volunteers for Education sponsored the night to encourage families to spend time together and to help get the Lake Benton students excited about math.

Pi is a mathematical constant that is equal to the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. It is an unending number, but it is most often shortened to 3.14, which is also the mathematical notation of March 14. According to Wikipedia, “the U.S. House of Representatives supported the designation of Pi Day” in 2009…

