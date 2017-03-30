March 10,1931-March 23,2017

Robert Lee Williams of Tyler, and Springfield, Mis­souri, was born in Guth­rie, Oklahoma Birth-date March 10, 1931 in Guth­rie OK – to Pearl Bardo and Robert Williams in 1931. He died peacefully at home in Springfield on March 23.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-1972 and the worked for the U.S. Postal Service. Dur­ing retirement, he vol­unteered at church, for Meals on Wheels, at the Air and Military Museum, and on the Jorgensen Fam­ily Farm, etc. He loved the outdoors, fishing in the many nearby lakes. Also a reader, he often visited the Tyler Library.

While in Tyler they re­sided in the cottage of his late mother-in-law Marie Jorgensen. An avid garden­er, Marie’s roses flourished under his hand. They at­tended Danebod Lutheran Church, where they cele­brated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2001.

He will be missed by his devoted wife of 65 years, Jeanette Lund Jorgensen, formerly of Lake Benton; his offspring—Kevin (Ju­lie) Williams, their daugh­ter Kate (Chris) Daigle, and the Daigle Triplets of Springfield, Missouri, Susan Williams and her daughter Pearl of Shelter Island, New York, and the late Rhonda Lee Williams’ son Eric (Andrea) Swig­gum and their two chil­dren of Pierre, South Da­kota; and so many family and friends worldwide.

The planet was a better place with him on it.

He will be buried in the spring at the Diamond Lake Cemetery in Lake Benton alongside Marie and Iver Jorgensen and daughter Rhonda Wil­liams. Memorial service to be announced.

Blessed be his memory.