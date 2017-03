Seventh and eighth grade teams finish season

Elkton-Lake Benton Junior High Boys Basketball Team — from left to right in front are Jaime Barrera, Isaac Jaacks, Aiden Erickson, Martin Davis and Riley Hunter; in the middle row are David Cacho, Tyler Jurrens, Jack Hemmen, Logan Kuehl, Miles Harming, Ryan Smallfield and Lane Thompson; and in back are Brody Bales, Cameron Lorden, Mason Gaumer, Matthew Nibbe, Donovan Mertens, William Neill and Corey Jurrens. Not pictured is Marcus Harming.



Elkton-Lake Benton Junior High Girls Basketball Team — from left to right in front are Ella Mae Grooters and Portia Weishaar; in the middle row are Brooklyn Nielsen, Madelyn Bressler, Julia Drietz and McKenna Krog; and in back are Trinity Hagen, Abigail Hach, Hannah Krog and Karissa Olsen.

The seventh and eighth grade Elkton-Lake Benton basketball season ended late last month.