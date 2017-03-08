William Furan

July 13, 1944 – Feb. 27, 2017

Memorial service for William “Bill” Furan, age 72 of Tyler, will be Thursday, March 9, 2 p.m. at Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler. Memo­rial visitation is Wednes­day, 5-7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Jo­hansen Chapel in Tyler. He died Monday, Feb. 27 at his Tyler home.

Arrangements are pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel of Tyler. Send on-line condolences at www. hartquistfuneral.com.

William Allen Furan was born July 13, 1944 to Gilbert and Reva (Culp) Furan in Tracy. In 1962 he married Gail Wagner. On June 8, 1974 he mar­ried Susan Riecke.

Bill is survived by his wife Sue; his son Tim (Susie Lee) Furan of Ap­ple Valley; his daughters Heidi (Shannon) Buchert of Russell and Heath­er Furan of Tyler; five grandchildren; brother Bob (Donna) Furan of Georgetown, Texas; sis­ter Bev Engler of Sioux Falls, South Dakotas; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Gil­bert Furan, his mother Reva (Charlie) Burt, sis­ters Betty Powell and Ruth Jensen, and brother Mike Burt.