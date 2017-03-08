William Furan
July 13, 1944 – Feb. 27, 2017
Memorial service for William “Bill” Furan, age 72 of Tyler, will be Thursday, March 9, 2 p.m. at Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler. Memorial visitation is Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. He died Monday, Feb. 27 at his Tyler home.
Arrangements are provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel of Tyler. Send on-line condolences at www. hartquistfuneral.com.
William Allen Furan was born July 13, 1944 to Gilbert and Reva (Culp) Furan in Tracy. In 1962 he married Gail Wagner. On June 8, 1974 he married Susan Riecke.
Bill is survived by his wife Sue; his son Tim (Susie Lee) Furan of Apple Valley; his daughters Heidi (Shannon) Buchert of Russell and Heather Furan of Tyler; five grandchildren; brother Bob (Donna) Furan of Georgetown, Texas; sister Bev Engler of Sioux Falls, South Dakotas; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Gilbert Furan, his mother Reva (Charlie) Burt, sisters Betty Powell and Ruth Jensen, and brother Mike Burt.