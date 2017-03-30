Xcel Energy upgrade and expansion project to bring revenues and jobs to Lincoln County



Xcel Energy announced a wind energy expansion project in the Lake Benton area.



By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Xcel Energy Incorporated, a Minneapolis based energy provider, recently announced a huge wind power upgrade and expansion project that will span across Lincoln County. Pending state and federal approval, three projects are being planned— a new wind farm near Hendricks, a second new wind farm near Ivanhoe, and an upgrade and expansion of the wind farm surrounding Lake Benton.

This is good news. According to former state senator Jim Nichols, a wind energy advocate, this project will generate $20,000 per year in property taxes to Lincoln County and payments to the landowners on which the turbines will be located…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.