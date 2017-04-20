At the foot of the cross they gathered
April 20, 2017
A new Easter tradition was begun in Lake Benton last week, as more than 40 people gathered for a trek to the cross, located on a hill just south of town.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Holy Week, the week between Palm Sunday and Easter, usually involves traditions for families and church groups. For Lake Benton residents, a new Easter tradition was begun.
Stefanie Slegers and her daughter Malyha, a second grader, had been discussing making a trip to the cross that is located on a hill south of Lake Benton. Stefanie posted her idea in Facebook…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off