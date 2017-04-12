Buffalo Ridge Wildcats gearing up for the 2017 season



The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats begin their season with their first game on April 22. They will play against the Watertown Rebels in Watertown, South Dakota.

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats are gearing up for the start of their 2017 season. The Wildcats are returning almost their entire offense from last season with the exception of two linemen who have retired. Their defense on the other hand are almost completely re­building after losing five of nine starters to retire­ment.

The Wildcats are looking forward to a host of new players to step up and fill these holes…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.