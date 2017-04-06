

The Lake Benton Public Library’s teen club, By the Teens, For the Teens (BTFT), was recently featured in a special feature, “Youth in Action,” in the March 24 edition of the Marshall Independent. See the story reprinted here. Pictured left to right are Arthur Finzen, Alexis Christensen and Anika Finzen, founders of the BTFT club.

Teens join forces to reorganize library youth section in Lake Benton, inspire kids to read

By Jenny Kirk

Marshall Independent

Three teens are leading the way at their local library and be­yond.

Seventeen-year-old Anika Fin­zen, 14-year-old Alexis Chris­tensen, and 14-year-old Arthur Finzen were all students at Lake Benton Elementary School be­fore attending different high schools—the Finzens at Russel-Tyler-Ruthton and Christensen at Elkton (South Dakota) High School.

