Calling all elementary actors
April 6, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Lake Benton Elementary School will host “The Superhero Show,” directed and produced by the Dakota Players. Up to 50 students from Lake Benton (kindergarten through 6th grade) are assured roles in “The Superhero Show,” where Polly Partridge and the Eyewitness News Crew bring you live coverage of all the action on Superhero Day, a special day of celebration in the town of Sunnyville.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School | Comments Off