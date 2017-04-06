Candice VanderPlaats joins Avera Medical Group Tyler



Candice Vander Plaats has joined Avera Medical Group Tyler.

Vander Plaats is a Tyler area native and a graduate of RTR High School. After completing her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Minnesota State University – Mankato, she worked as a registered nurse in a number of facilities including working for Tyler Healthcare Center for five years. She went on to earn a family nurse practitioner master’s degree from Minnesota State University – Mankato. She has spent the last five years working in a family medicine practice in Marshall.

