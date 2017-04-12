City leaders see large turnout for the Community Forum last week



Dave Enke welcomed community members to the Lake Benton Community Forum last Thursday evening.

By Shelly Finzen

The leaders of the City of Lake Benton want to be proactive in preparing for the future of the community. In order to find out how area residents would like to see LakeBenton grow, the city’s leaders hosted a Community Fo­rum on Thursday, April 6 at the Center Post. The forum began with a light meal of ham sand­wiches and potato salad and was followed by small group discus­sions.

More than 110 area residents attended the meeting to discuss the assets, challenges, and po­tential for the community. ..

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



Scott Marquardt of Southwest Initiative Foundation led the discussion portion of the Community Forum.