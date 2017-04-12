Daddies and daughters dancing the night away



Ken Krog escorted his daughter Rachel, sixth grade, to the dance.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton Volun­teers for Education (LBVE) hosted the first annual Daddy Daughter Dance at Lake Benton Elemen­tary last Friday night. The school gym was decorated with the Elkton-Lake Ben­ton prom decorations and lights.

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



Macy Nordmeyer, preschool, was escorted by her dad, David Nordmeyer