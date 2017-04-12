Daddies and daughters dancing the night away
April 12, 2017
Ken Krog escorted his daughter Rachel, sixth grade, to the dance.
By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Volunteers for Education (LBVE) hosted the first annual Daddy Daughter Dance at Lake Benton Elementary last Friday night. The school gym was decorated with the Elkton-Lake Benton prom decorations and lights.
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.
Macy Nordmeyer, preschool, was escorted by her dad, David Nordmeyer