E-LB golf teams back in swinging action
April 27, 2017
By Shelly L. Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elkton-Lake Benton golf teams have played two meets so far this season. The first meet was at the Lakes Golf Course in Chester, South Dakota on Tuesday, April 18. The second meet was at Dell Rapids, South Dakota against the Dell Rapids St. Mary’s team this past Monday, April 24.
In Chester, Katelyn Grooters was the only girls player. She finished with a final score of 141.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.