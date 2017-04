The Elkton-Lake Benton Junior Olympic volleyball team, sponsored by Geodome, won first place on April 1 in Coleman, South Dakota and again on April 9 at home in Elkton, South Dakota. Pictured left to right in front are Kayla Goertz, Rachel Krog, Jayden Seiler, and Sydney Boersma. In back are Autumn Stoltenburg, Julia Drietz, Aubree Bales, Sable Christensen, Kinsley Krog, and Rachel Hegerfeld.

