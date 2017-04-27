E-LB track team travels to Chester



Grant DeRuyter of the Elkton-Lake Benton boys track team, running the relay.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton track teams participated in the Tom Main Invitational at the Flyer Field in Ches­ter, South Dakota on Sat­urday, April 22. Out of 13 total teams, the Lady Elks placed 11 overall and the men’s team placed eighth.

In the girls’ division, those who placed in the top ten from Elkton-Lake Ben­ton were as follows:

100 meter dash: Brook­lyn Nielsen placed tenth with a time of 14.6 sec­onds…

Brooklyn Nielsen ran in the 4×400 at Chester.