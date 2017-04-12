Elkton-Lake Benton hosts the annual Vince Relays
Pictured from left are Jesse Busselman, Taylor Bales and Sophia Lemke running in Saturday’s Vince Relays.
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton (E-LB) High School hosted the annual Vince Relays this past Saturday, April 8. Twelve girls teams and 11 boys teams competed in the event. The team that placed first in the girls division was Dell Rapids, South Dakota with a total of 129 points. Lakeview placed second with 104.5 points and SiouxValley (Volga, South Dakota) placed third with 98 total points. Hendricks placed seventh with 47 total points. Elkton-Lake Benton placed ninth with 27 total points.
In the boys’ division, Dell Rapids again placed first with 149 total points. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland (ORR) placed second with 85 total points, and Lake Preston, South Dakota placed third with 68 total points. The Elkton- Lake Benton boys placed eighth with 53.5 total points. Hendricks did not have a boys’ team compete, but had individuals compete in the boys’ events.
