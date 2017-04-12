Elkton-Lake Benton hosts the annual Vince Relays



Pictured from left are Jesse Busselman, Taylor Bales and Sophia Lemke running in Saturday’s Vince Relays.

The Elkton-Lake Ben­ton (E-LB) High School hosted the annual Vince Relays this past Satur­day, April 8. Twelve girls teams and 11 boys teams competed in the event. The team that placed first in the girls division was Dell Rapids, South Dakota with a total of 129 points. Lakeview placed second with 104.5 points and SiouxValley (Volga, South Dakota) placed third with 98 total points. Hendricks placed seventh with 47 total points. Elkton-Lake Benton placed ninth with 27 total points.

In the boys’ division, Dell Rapids again placed first with 149 total points. Oldham-Ramona/Rut­land (ORR) placed second with 85 total points, and Lake Preston, South Da­kota placed third with 68 total points. The Elkton- Lake Benton boys placed eighth with 53.5 total points. Hendricks did not have a boys’ team com­pete, but had individu­als compete in the boys’ events.

