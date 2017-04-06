Elkton-Lake Benton school holds 2017 Prom “Tonight, Tonight”



Brayden Nielsen and Marie Robbins.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Elkton-Lake Benton (E-LB) junior class held their annual prom celebration on Saturday night. The theme for 2017 was “Tonight, Tonight,” with 20 couples attending the event. According to junior advisor Bonnie Yackley, E-LB School Counselor, it took approximately 20 hours to set up for the event. The decorations will also be used by the Lake Benton Elementary School’s Father-Daughter Dance being held this Friday evening.

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.