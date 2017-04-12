FCCLA students participate in state FCCLA competition



The Elkton-Lake Benton FCCLA members who participated in the State FCCLA competition last week are pictured above. From left to right in front are junior Abygail Landsman, freshman Jesse Busselman, and seventh graders Hannah Schuurman and Madisyn Nielsen; in back are freshman Alexis Christensen, and seniors Rachel Hegerfeld, Siana Myers, and Autumn Stoltenburg.

Submitted story by

Kayla Stuefen, advisor

Members from the Elkton-Lake Benton FC­CLA chapter joined over 1,500 members, advisors, and guests who attended the South Dakota FCCLA (Family, Career and Com­munity Leaders of Ameri­ca) Leadership Conference held on April 2-4 at the Denny Sanford Convention Center-Sheraton Hotel in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The “Unlimited Possibili­ties-It’s UP to You” themed event was a big success. A team of ten officers from across the state ran the meeting as a conclusion to their term in their respec­tive state officer position. Members attended work­shops, competed in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events.

