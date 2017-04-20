Funding requested, fence ordinance adopted



Karen Lichtsinn, Chair Economic Development Authority

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting Monday evening. All members of the council, Mayor Bob Worth, City Clerk/Administrator Eileen Christensen, Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper, and Acting Police Chief Tony Sievert were present for the meeting.

The minutes of the April 3 regular meeting and the April 11 Special Board of Review meeting were read and approved. The claims against the city were reviewed and approved. There were no community members present to speak during the Open Forum.

Chuck DeBates and Gary Serie spoke on behalf of the Lake Benton First Responders regarding the status of the Civil Defense Plan…

