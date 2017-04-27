Gala fundraiser supporting three local projects
April 27, 2017
The Lake Benton Area Foundation would like to thank all those in the community who attended the 10th annual fundraising “Game Show Gala” on March 25 at the Center Post.
The Foundation board members thank all those in Lake Benton and the surrounding communities who donated items, services, money and their time to put together another great event. We like to have fun and all for a good cause!
