Gala fundraiser supporting three local projects

The Lake Benton Area Foundation would like to thank all those in the community who attended the 10th annual fundrais­ing “Game Show Gala” on March 25 at the Center Post.

The Foundation board members thank all those in Lake Benton and the surrounding communi­ties who donated items, services, money and their time to put together an­other great event. We like to have fun and all for a good cause!

